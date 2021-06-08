MK Stalin’s first month in office shows his govt means business

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been a month since the government led by MK Stalin assumed office, and not a single day passed without his chairing meetings on various issues, but especially Covid-19.He visited the districts where the infection rate was high, expedited works, and reviewed the situation. The period saw the roll-out of several welfare schemes and a rapid resolution to the oxygen crisis.All these display the eagerness of this dispensation to earn the goodwill of the people. Here is a glimpse of Stalin’s one month in office as regards welfare schemes and announcements.

Key schemes, announcements, and demands made in 31 days

On May 7, Stalin made five announcements –Rs 2,000 to over two crore rice-cardholders as Covid lockdown relief; reduction in the price of Aavin milk by Rs 3 a litre; free bus travel for women in government buses; addressing of petitions received during his election campaign within 100 days; and a decision to bear treatment expenses of Covid patients in private hospitals

Global tenders were invited to import 3.5 crore doses of Covid vaccines. As no company has responded, the government said it would refloat the tenders

Takes many initiatives for producing medical oxygen and vaccines within the State

Requests Centre to hand over the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu to Tamil Nadu government so that vaccine production could be started at the earliest

Seeks zero GST on Covid medicines, including vaccines

Announces complete lockdown to contain Covid infection, which was spreading at an insidious speed

Announces that those who hoard or sell Remdesivir injection would be booked under the Goondas Act

Announces establishment of a war-room for coordinating Covid works

Full State honours to the late Tamil writer Ki Rajanarayanan. Announces a memorial for him

Forms high-level committee headed by retired judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in Tamil Nadu. Government announces cancellation of Class XII examinations in view of Covid developments and urges the prime minister to cancel all entrance examinations, including NEET

Announces setting up of a multi-super speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crore at Guindy’s King Institute, a library in memory of M Karunanidhi in Madurai at a cost of Rs 70 crore, extension of free bus travel for differently abled persons and transpersons, institution of Ilakkiya Maamani award for those who contribute to Tamil literature in a significant way, and establishment of paddy godowns and drying yards in Thiruvarur district at a cost of Rs 30 crore

Declares journalists as frontline staff in the prevention of Covid infection; hikes solatium from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, and announces Rs 5,000 as incentive

Commences distribution of Rs 4,000 as relief assistance and 15 grocery items free of cost to temple priests and other workers who are not getting monthly salaries

Announces withdrawal of cases pending against those involved in anti-Sterlite agitations and provides Rs 1 lakh each to the 94 individuals affected in the agitation. Besides, provides government jobs to the kin of those killed in the police firing and those who suffered serious injuries

Announces Rs 5,000 incentive to 1.17 lakh police personnel for working as frontline staff during Covid period

Commissions vaccination for people in the age group of 18 and 44 in Tirupur

Announces decision to open Mettur dam on June 12 for the second consecutive year

Writes a letter to the President of the country, requesting him to release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Grants 30 days ‘ordinary leave’ to convict Perarivalan, son of Arputham Ammal, on medical grounds

Urges PM Modi to expedite construction works for AIIMS in Madurai district since it remains a non-starter for more than two and half years

Chairs a meeting of leaders of all legislative parties to decide about the future course of action to be taken to contain Covid infection.