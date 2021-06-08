Tamil Nadu govt launches exclusive WhatsApp number for complaints during disasters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu revenue department has launched a WhatsApp number -- 94458 69848 -- for the public to make complaints or provide information on what is happening in their neighbourhoods during disasters so that the government can take appropriate action.

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, in a statement here, said information relating to disasters like heavy rains, floods, cyclone, earthquake, tsunami etc is already being conveyed to the people through the TNSMART mobile app, Twitter, Facebook and other social media, print and television channels.

Now, with a view to prevent mishaps during disasters, people can send relevant information to the disaster management department round the clock through the WhatsApp number. The public can also send photos through this number.

Besides, people can also convey information relating to mishaps or forewarning during disasters through the Citizen's Corner facility on the website of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority and through the toll free number 1070. During the cyclones Tauktae and Yaas, information received and sent through these facilities was helpful in avoiding damages. Those who have downloaded the Damini app can get warnings relating to lightning and thunder strikes in a 40 km radius 45 minutes in advance to avoid loss of lives.