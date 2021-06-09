Inspect auto units to set uniform Covid rules, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the directorate of industrial safety to visit Renault Nissan and other automobile manufacturing units in the State and lay down uniform norms concerning the maintenance of social distancing in their factories.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the plea moved by the workmen union of Renault and Nissan. The workmen alleged that the employer was availing an exemption from the State government from the ongoing lockdown without complying with Covid protocols, particularly social distancing.

The workmen also submitted that in a lockdown situation, it is unreasonable for the management to continue production at the same rate by citing export orders. During the hearing the company submitted that there be a uniform protocol to be followed across all auto assembly units in the State in respect to the social distancing norms.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the officials to visit all the facilities in a week and file a report ensuring that uniform guidelines are imposed. The court adjourned the plea by June 14.