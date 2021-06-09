STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Inspect auto units to set uniform Covid rules, says Madras HC

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the plea moved by the workmen union of Renault and Nissan.

Published: 09th June 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the directorate of industrial safety to visit Renault Nissan and other automobile manufacturing units in the State and lay down uniform norms concerning the maintenance of social distancing in their factories.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the plea moved by the workmen union of Renault and Nissan. The workmen alleged that the employer was availing an exemption from the State government from the ongoing lockdown without complying with Covid protocols, particularly social distancing.

The workmen also submitted that in a lockdown situation, it is unreasonable for the management to continue production at the same rate by citing export orders. During the hearing the company submitted that there be a uniform protocol to be followed across all auto assembly units in the State in respect to the social distancing norms. 

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the officials to visit all the facilities in a week and file a report ensuring that uniform guidelines are imposed. The court adjourned the plea by June 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid rules Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp