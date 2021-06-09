STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than half the migrant workers employed by Madurai's Smart City projects have left city

Around 400 migrant workers from various states, including Bihar, West Bengal and Orissa, were working in more than 10 Smart City projects in the city.

Published: 09th June 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers return to their villages due to lockdown in Bhubaneswar

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: More than half of the migrant workers employed under various Smart City projects in Madurai have returned to their hometowns during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 400 migrant workers from various states, including Bihar, West Bengal and Orissa, were working in more than 10 Smart City projects in the city. After a few workers developed Covid symptoms, a camp was set up at Periyar bus stand and Tamukkam ground to test them. "Of the 122 workers tested at Periyar Bus Stand on May 13, eight tested positive. They were admitted to Covid Care Centres for treatment. Similarly, of the 76 workers tested at Tamukkam, seven tested positive and were discharged recently. This apart, nine workers above the age of 45 were also vaccinated," said health officials.

"Back then, as vaccination was open only for those above the age of 45, only nine people took the jab. All these workers have returned to their respective native places. Once they return, all of them will be vaccinated on a priority basis," officials added.

Further, the civic body along with the contractors of the respective projects have ensured regular supply of essential goods including grocery items and immunity boosters kits to the remaining workers who stayed back here. The workers have also been urged to approach the nearby Urban Primary Health Centre for any medical emergency. Meanwhile, officials from the engineering wing said that progress of Smart City projects was slow due to the labour shortage and they would expedite the works after the number of Covid cases falls.

