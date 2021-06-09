STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New office-bearers of TN State Development Policy Council get focus areas tentatively

The council's Agricultural Policy and Planning division has been allocated to Vice-Chairperson J Jeyaranjan.

Published: 09th June 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:01 PM

Narthaki Natarajan and J Jeyaranjan

Narthaki Natarajan and J Jeyaranjan

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first meeting of the reconstituted State Development Policy Council (SDPC) Tuesday witnessed allocation of the council's seven divisions to its newly-appointed members.

Three sources, privy to the development, confirmed with The New Indian Express but said that the decision is tentative.

The council's Agricultural Policy and Planning division has been allocated to Vice-Chairperson J Jeyaranjan.

Full-time member R Srinvasan would oversee the Plan Co-ordination division.

Part-time members: M Vijayabaskar (Education and Employment), K Deenabandu (District Planning and Rural Development), Dr Sultan Ahmed Ismail (Land Use), TRB Rajaa (Agricultural Policy and Planning), Mallika Srinivasan (Industries, Power, and Transport).

The Health and Social Welfare division would be shared by G Sivaraman, Narthaki Natarajan, and Dr J Amalorpavanathan.

Two members said that the allocation is tentative and there is scope for revision.

