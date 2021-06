By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Oxygen Express carrying 81.08 tonnes of medical oxygen from Chhattisgarh reached the Tiruchy goods yard in the early hours on Wednesday.

This is the third Oxygen Express coming to Tiruchy. Sources said the oxygen would be utilised in Tiruchy, Thanjavur and other central districts. The Indian Railway has so far delivered 3881.95 MT of medical oxygen to TN.