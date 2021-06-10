CM briefs Guv on steps taken to tackle Covid 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday briefed Governor Banwarilal Purohit about the progress made in Corona prevention works in the State. Minister for Water Resources, Durai Murugan, Chief Secretary, V Irai Anbu, and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is chairing a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday to review the situation prevailing across the State.

Further measures to contain the infection, the concessions and restrictions to be allowed beyond June 14, when the present lockdown comes to an end, will also be discussed.

