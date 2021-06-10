STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Madras High Court to continue virtual hearing

The notification issued by the Registrar General of the court said that the decision has been made in view of the recent surge of Covid cases and to avoid further spike of cases.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has decided to conduct hearings only through the virtual mode from June 14 until further orders.

The notification issued by the Registrar General of the court said that the decision has been made in view of the recent surge of Covid cases and to avoid further spike of cases.

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure a safe working environment, the Chief Justice has directed that the hearing of cases in the principal seat at Madras and the Madurai bench will only be through virtual mode,” it added.

According to the notification, all law chambers and bar association libraries will remain closed. Advocates may take case papers and other necessary things from their respective chambers, between 12 pm and 4 pm on June 12.

Filing of case papers, copy applications, returning/re-presenting the case papers and receiving the order copies in the principal seat will be in physical mode through the respective counters provided inside the south gate of the court, the notification clarified.

However, the physical presence of law officers of the state and central government and the standing counsel for public sector undertakings if required will be permitted to appear in person subject to the strict adherence of the Covid-19 safety protocols, it 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court virtual courtroom
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp