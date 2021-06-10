Dearth of crematoriums a burning issue in Tirunelveli

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With the number of deaths witnessing a sharp rise of late, the three crematoriums in the district are proving to be insufficient, as the volunteers and kin of the deceased have to wait for long hours to get bodies cremated. The residents have urged the authorities concerned to install one more crematorium in the district to ease the situation.

Corporation health officials confirmed that steps have been taken to get two mobile crematoriums and they would be stationed near hospitals. Popular Front of India Covid Relief team in-charge Peer Masthan told Express that in the month of May, there was many had to wait for an entire night to cremate bodies. A body takes 45 minutes to be cremated. As the platform cannot be used for a few hours after the cremation, there is an urgent need for an additional crematorium.”

Further, one of the crematorium staff said that the maximum bodies cremated in a day in one crematorium during May was 16, including Covid patients. Concerning this, health officials said that at present, the Covid death rate has reduced to 0.7 per cent from 0.9 per cent.

“During the peak of Covid, a maximum of four patients were cremated in one ground. If normal deaths are also added, the figure would be seven to eight. The grounds are never overcrowded. However, when the concern was raised, the corporation officials said that they have plans to place two mobile crematoriums near hospitals if need arises,” sources said.

They added that the health officials have informed the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital dean to sent out the bodies of patients by providing ample time intervals for the attendees to cremate the body.