First session of 16th TN Assembly to start on June 21

The first session of the 16th TN Legislative Assembly will begin on June 21 with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the 16th TN Legislative Assembly will begin on June 21 with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the House on June 21.

Speaker M Appavu made the announcement in this regard after Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of the House Durai Murugan held discussions about the session with the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the Speaker said members of all parties in the Assembly would be given equal opportunity to raise issues concerning the people. He said during the discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor, question hour is unlikely to happen as members can raise questions after the session begins and they have to be sent to respective departments for answers.

All those attending the session, including the members of the House would undergo Covid tests ahead of the session. On the concluding day of the debate, the Chief Minister will give his reply to issues raised by the members.

The DMK had made an electoral promise of passing a resolution in the Assembly insisting the Central government to repeal the farm laws. The government will soon take a decision whether it would be done during the first session or during the Budget session, that is likely to begin in the first or second week of July.

