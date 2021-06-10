Madurai NIPER: A non-starter for 12 years

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 12 years on, the proposed National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), a Central government supported project for improving research and development in the pharma sector is yet to take shape.

Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) chairman for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry State Board J Jayaseelan told Express that the project that was proposed in 2009 still remains on paper. “The State government had allocated 116 acres of land free of cost to set up NIPER in Madurai, and a Rs 1,100-crore proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Finance for setting up infrastructure. No development ensued. Even in 2018, the issue was raised and it is learnt that the 15th Finance Commission considered it,” he said.

“Our association has been urging the State government to intervene and help realise the 12-year dream. NIPER would have offered masters and doctoral-level courses in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and conducted programmes on drug surveillance, including study of sociological aspects of drug use and abuse.

It is not only the NIPER delay that is bothering the pharmaceutical industry in the State. The other major concern is that no new pharma park has been set up since 1979,” Jayaseelan added. Tamil Nadu was the first State in India to set up a pharma park. The park was launched at Alathur in Chennai in 1979. “The Central government has now proposed three API (bulk drugs) parks, a red category industry, in any three states in India, and they have allotted a budget of around Rs 13,000 crores towards the schemes, incentives and setting up of the pharma parks. IDMA is already working with the Industries Department in Tamil Nadu for bringing one of the parks to the State,” he further said. The pharma sector is also pushing for a drug formulation park and a nutraceutical park, near Chennai.

Jayaseelan also wanted the Tamil Nadu Medical Supplies Corporation (TNMSC) to revive price preference for drug manufacturers, which was withdrawn in 2012. Pharmaceutical companies who manufactured and supplied medicines from Tamil Nadu got special preference in purchases by the TNMSC and also got a price preference of over 15 per cent compared to other bidders. “This rule was in effect from 2001 and was withdrawn in 2012. Currently, limited number of pharma companies from TN take part in the TNMSC tender. If the price preference was still in place, companies from other States too would have set up manufacturing plants here,” he added.

It is also learnt that the IDMA is pushing for pharmaceutical education in all government medical villages. “Currently, only two government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu offer B.Pharm and M.Pharm courses. There also is no NEET requirement for these admissions. Further, the internationally accredited Pharm - D (Doctor in Pharmacy) course is not listed in any government college here. The IDMA is also pushing for a pharma policy for the State and we will be putting forth recommendations in this regard before Chief Minister MK Stalin soon,” he concluded.