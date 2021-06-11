Excavation resumes in Keezhadi and its cluster villages

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Excavation resumed at Keezhadi and its cluster villages from Wednesday, said Deputy Director of State Archeology Department Dr R Sivanandam in Sivaganga on Thursday.

The seventh phase of excavation started on February 13 at four sites: Konthagai, Keezhadi, Agaram and Manalur villages in the district.

However, the state archeology announced to temporarily halt all activities at the sites after the lockdown was imposed. So far, a globular pot, a lid, thin golden wire, offering pots, human bones, have been excavated from the sites during the seventh phase.