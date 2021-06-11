Follwing are donations to CM Covid Relief Fund 

By Express News Service

Many personalities from all over the State contributed to the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund on Thursday. Here is the list of donors

Ford Motor Company Limited: Rs 50 lakh + medical equipment worth Rs 6 cr

Mahindra World City: Medical equipment worth Rs 6 cr

World Community Service Centre and Temple of Consciousness, Azhiyar: Rs 2 cr

News 7 TV channel: Rs 10L + Rs 1 cr donated by public

RMK Group of Educational Institutions: Rs 1.08 cr

Gokulam Chits: Rs 1 cr

Thoothukudi Nazareth Diocese: Rs 1 cr

Consortium of Self Financing, Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu: Rs 1 cr

Aravind Eye Hospital: Rs 50L

National Institution for Quality and Reliability: Rs 25L

Prasant Multispeciality Hospital: Rs 25L

One day salary of employees of University of Madras: Rs 20.56L

Minister for Higher Education, K Ponmudy (Donations made by people of Villupuram district): Rs 18.42L

Family of Ma Nannan, educationist: Rs 10L

Kanimozhi, DMK MP (donations from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai): Rs 5L