Follwing are donations to CM Covid Relief Fund 

Many personalities from all over the State contributed to the Chief Minister’s Covid Relief Fund on Thursday. Here is the list of donors

Published: 11th June 2021 05:15 AM

Ulaga Samudhaya Sevaa Sangam president SKM Mayilanandhan donates `2 crore, and Director of Aravind Eye Hospital and Medical Officer Dr Haripriya hand over `50 lakh to the CM’s Covid Relief Fund on Thu

By Express News Service

Ford Motor Company Limited: Rs 50 lakh + medical equipment worth Rs 6 cr
Mahindra World City: Medical equipment worth Rs 6 cr
World Community Service Centre and Temple of Consciousness, Azhiyar: Rs 2 cr
News 7 TV channel: Rs 10L  + Rs 1 cr donated by public
RMK Group of Educational Institutions: Rs 1.08 cr
Gokulam Chits: Rs 1 cr
Thoothukudi Nazareth Diocese: Rs 1 cr
Consortium of Self Financing, Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu: Rs 1 cr
Aravind Eye Hospital: Rs 50L
National Institution for Quality and Reliability: Rs 25L
Prasant Multispeciality Hospital: Rs 25L
One day salary of employees of University of Madras: Rs 20.56L
Minister for Higher Education, K Ponmudy (Donations made by people of Villupuram district): Rs 18.42L
Family of Ma Nannan, educationist: Rs 10L
Kanimozhi, DMK MP (donations from Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai): Rs 5L

