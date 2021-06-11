Three arrested for attempting to smuggle liquor from Puducherry to Tamil Nadu in ambulance

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Friday took into custody three persons on charges of smuggling liquor from Puducherry to Tamil Nadu in an ambulance and seized the liquor contained in the vehicle.

At noon, an ambulance passed by in a suspicious manner at the junction of Villianur bypass road and Koodapakkam road, following which the vehicle was stopped by the police.

ALSO READ: Puducherry mulls home delivery of liquor as crowds line up at shops reopening after 40 days

On inspection, they found nearly 172.8 litres of liquor contained in eight boxes of Jeffie’s Gold 90 ml (96 each), nine boxes of Jeffie’s Gold 180 ml (48 each) and three boxes of Super Select 180 ml (48 each) in the vehicle.

Following this, Sabarirajan (26) from Chennai, Sasikumar (37) from Tiruchy and Karthick (29) from Cuddalore were arrested. They were sent to the Excise Dept, Puducherry, along with the liquor and vehicle.