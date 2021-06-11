TN receives 85k doses of Covaxin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After days of suspending the Statewide vaccination drive against Covid-19, Tamil Nadu on Thursday received 85,000 doses of Covaxin under the State order. The drive was suspended in 36 districts due to an acute shortage of vaccines. On Thursday, only Chennai had 1,060 doses of vaccines, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters at Guindy, the minister said that the received supply was being distributed to all districts. “We are expecting 6.5 lakh doses more from the Centre in another two days,” he added. Meanwhile, the health department also held a meeting with the Union Health Ministry on the day. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the Central officials were informed that Tamil Nadu needed at least two crore doses per month so that the pace of the vaccination drive can be increased. The State aims to inoculate at least six lakh people per day.

Meanwhile, fresh cases have been on a decline in the State, and nearly 42,000 beds are lying vacant currently, said Subramanian. The health department also has stocked up on medicines, including those to treat black fungus, he said, adding that action is being taken against 40 private hospitals for various violations, including overcharging patients.

The minister further stated that the doctors and nurses were being given quality food and good accommodation, as compared to the situation during the first wave. At that time, he said, food was ordered from people who didn’t even run a hotel, and was priced at Rs 550 to Rs 600 per person in a few districts. Extra money was also being paid to sub brokers for accommodation.

However, after complaints from health workers, Subramanian said the earlier orders were cancelled and quality food was ordered for Rs 350 to Rs 450 per person. They are also being accommodated in reputed hotels. By these measures, the government could save Rs 30 lakh a day, and it runs up to crores on a monthly basis, he said, adding that people involved in the scam will face legal action.