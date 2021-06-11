Veteran freedom fighter, former Puducherry Assembly member A Arulraj passes away at 95

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Veteran freedom fighter A Arulraj passed away this morning due to age-related illness at Krishnagiri on Friday. He was 95.

Arulraj was one of the five members of the representative assembly in Puducherry, that functioned as the interim government (1955 to 1964) after the merger of the union territory with India. It ceased to function after the Legislative Assembly came into existence in 1964 and the first elections to the Assembly were held.

Arulraj died at around 2 am in Krishnagiri where he was residing with his son.

His ortal remains is being brought to Puducherry and will be buried at Muthialpet Cemetery. Arul raj, who is also the elder brother of former Education Minister A Gandhiraj is a congressman and played an active role to liberate Puducherry from French rule .