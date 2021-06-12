STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British drug trafficker held in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi  

Sources said that Thorn was staying at a local residency hotel for the past two days. He reached Vivekandar Nagar near Trespuram beach late on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Sleuths attached to the Q-branch arrested alleged drug trafficker John Thorn alias Jonathan (47) at Trespuram here on Friday. The investigation agency suspected him of attempting to illegally move to Sri Lanka by sea. The Q Branch sleuths have registered a case under section 12(1)(b)r/w sec 3 of the Passport Act, 1967 and remanded him.

Sources said that Thorn was staying at a local residency hotel for the past two days. He reached Vivekandar Nagar near Trespuram beach late on Thursday in a bid to cross the sea and reach Sri Lanka. However, local fishermen, who had noted his suspicious movements, informed the police and the Q branch sleuths had secured him, said sources.

Another source said that some local person had dropped him at the Vivekanandar Nagar beach in Thoothukudi in order to board a fishing boat waiting at mid-sea to sail to Sri Lanka.

Police privy to the investigation said that Thorn, hailing from Little Hampton in the UK, holds an Overseas Citizenship of India and had settled in Goa with his Indian partner. He is allegedly notorious for drug trafficking and Mumbai police had registered a case against him in this regard in 2018. Thorn was not cooperating with inquiries throughout the day and did not unlock his mobile phones for police to analyse his contact details. He had plans to move Sri Lanka by sea, and from there to overseas countries, the sources said.

Thoothukudi police admitted him at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a health check before producing him before the court. He was later remanded in custody.
 

