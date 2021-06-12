Erode: Pornographic content shared on students’ WhatsApp group

By Express News Service

ERODE: Parents of Class X and XII government school students, who are part of a WhatsApp group meant to train them in competitive exams, complained to the cybercrime police alleging that pornographic images were shared on the group.

Sources said that the group was created by teachers of a government girls’ school in the city. “There are around 250 former and current students, all girls, in the group. Among the six admins, three are trainee teachers and three are former students. The group has been functioning for the past five years to clear doubts of students and provide them advice regarding preparation for various competitive examinations,” said a parent.

Around 1 am on Thursday, pornographic images were shared in the group, allegedly by one of the admins. When the parents questioned the admin, who was a former student, she claimed that her phone had gone missing. As her answers were not satisfactory, the parents lodged a complaint with the Chithode police, and then with the cybercrime.

Speaking to TNIE, a parent said that the government must bring in regulations to ensure safety for students online as classes are being conducted online.