STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Erode: Pornographic content shared on students’ WhatsApp group

Sources said that the group was created by teachers of a government girls’ school in the city. “There are around 250 former and current students, all girls, in the group.

Published: 12th June 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Parents of Class X and XII government school students, who are part of a WhatsApp group meant to train them in competitive exams, complained to the cybercrime police alleging that pornographic images were shared on the group.

Sources said that the group was created by teachers of a government girls’ school in the city. “There are around 250 former and current students, all girls, in the group. Among the six admins, three are trainee teachers and three are former students. The group has been functioning for the past five years to clear doubts of students and provide them advice regarding preparation for various competitive examinations,” said a parent.

Around 1 am on Thursday, pornographic images were shared in the group, allegedly by one of the admins. When the parents questioned the admin, who was a former student, she claimed that her phone had gone missing. As her answers were not satisfactory, the parents lodged a complaint with the Chithode police, and then with the cybercrime.  

Speaking to TNIE, a parent said that the government must bring in regulations to ensure safety for students online as classes are being conducted online. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp pornography Erode
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp