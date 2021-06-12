STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Coast Guard east region gets new chief 

Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola took over charge of Coast Guard region (East) in Chennai on Friday.

Indian Coast Guard. (Representational Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola took over charge of Coast Guard region (East) in Chennai on Friday. This comes after his predecessor Inspector General S Paramesh took over the reins of Commander Coast Guard Region (West), Mumbai. 

Badola, joined Indian Coast Guard in 1990 and during his illustrious career spanning over three decades, has commanded every class of Coast Guard Ship in Service. The Flag Officer has served in various capacities both ashore and afloat and has an impeccable track record in the field of Operations, Administration, Human Resources and Policy and Plans.

The Flag Officer is a specialist in  navigation and direction and is an alumnus of US Naval Staff College, Newport. Badola holds a Master’s Degree  in Chemistry, and is a  recipient of Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation (Twice)  and Commander- in-Chief Andaman & Nicobar Commendation.

The  Flag Officer has held various Staff appointments which include,  Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard Headquarters,  Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station (Delhi), Chief Staff Officer  (Operations) at Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (East) and Regional  Operations and Plans Officer at Region (West and Andaman & Nicobar  region), where the Officer was instrumental in providing impetus to  achieve a high level of operational effectiveness and consolidation of  the administrative framework for Service.

On elevation to Flag  rank in May 2017, the Officer spearheaded  the Staff Division as Chief  of Staff at both Headquarters Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard and Western  Seaboard and has served as Commander Coast Guard Region (West) at Mumbai  from December 2019 to June 2021.The Flag Officer was also awarded the  ‘Tatrakshak Medal’ by the President of India for his Meritorious  Service on 15 August 2020. Badola hails from Uttarakhand and is married to Neelima Badola.

Indian Coast Guard
