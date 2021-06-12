Polytechnic admissions in TN to be based on marks secured in Class 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Polytechnic admissions will be made on the basis of Class 9 marks, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi told reporters on Saturday.

"Admissions into the 51 government polytechnic colleges will be made using the Class 9 exams results," he said.

The government had recently declared all class 10 students as having passed and said that Class 11 admissions can be made using either internal assessments or Class 9 exam results. The same criteria will be used for polytechnic admissions too, Ponmudi said.

Ponmudi further announced changes in arrear exam regulations for polytechnic exams. Any candidates with pending papers can apply to appear for arrear exams without any restrictions on the number of years that have passed since they failed. This is aimed at giving a chance to old candidates to complete their degree.

The Tamil Nadu government will also form a committee headed by an IAS officer to probe irregularities in appointments in three State Universities: Periyar University in Salem, Madurai Kamaraj University and Annamalai University in Chidambaram, said Ponmudi.

"We got complaints alleging irregularities in appointments in these universities. Even the Court has given directions. A committee, headed by an IAS officer, will be formed to take action based on findings," he said.

He said that a decision on the criteria for engineering and arts college admissions will be made after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Ponmudi also said that admissions dates and procedures will be announced soon. It may be noted that in the recent relaxations announced by the State government, schools and colleges have been permitted to be opened for the admission process.