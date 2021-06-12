STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Polytechnic admissions in TN to be based on marks secured in Class 9

The government had recently declared all class 10 students as having passed and said that Class 11 admissions can be made using either internal assessments or Class 9 exam results.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Government Polytechnic college

Chennai corporation staff taking swab samples from teachers and students of Government Polytechnic College at Taramani in this file photo. (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Polytechnic admissions will be made on the basis of Class 9 marks, State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi told reporters on Saturday.

"Admissions into the 51 government polytechnic colleges will be made using the Class 9 exams results," he said.

The government had recently declared all class 10 students as having passed and said that Class 11 admissions can be made using either internal assessments or Class 9 exam results. The same criteria will be used for polytechnic admissions too, Ponmudi said.

Ponmudi further announced changes in arrear exam regulations for polytechnic exams. Any candidates with pending papers can apply to appear for arrear exams without any restrictions on the number of years that have passed since they failed. This is aimed at giving a chance to old candidates to complete their degree.

The Tamil Nadu government will also form a committee headed by an IAS officer to probe irregularities in appointments in three State Universities: Periyar University in Salem, Madurai Kamaraj University and Annamalai University in Chidambaram, said Ponmudi.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu likely to allow women priests in temples soon

"We got complaints alleging irregularities in appointments in these universities. Even the Court has given directions. A committee, headed by an IAS officer, will be formed to take action based on findings," he said.

He said that a decision on the criteria for engineering and arts college admissions will be made after consulting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Ponmudi also said that admissions dates and procedures will be announced soon. It may be noted that in the recent relaxations announced by the State government, schools and colleges have been permitted to be opened for the admission process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Polytechnic admissions Class 9 marks K Ponmudi Tamil Nadu Polytechnic admissions
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp