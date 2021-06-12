STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report Covid deaths accurately: Madras HC

Published: 12th June 2021 05:06 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday said deaths due to Covid in Tamil Nadu should be reported accurately so the kin of deceased receive the compensation promised by government.

“It is necessary that an appropriate study be conducted by a specialised team, if necessary. It would also be fit and proper to require death certificates already issued to be revised, if necessary; if only not to deny the relief due to the family of the deceased in terms of the several schemes announced by the Central and the State governments,” the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “Without attempting to go into the specialised domain of doctors and persons trained in such regard, it is elementary that the major ailment suffered by a person may result ultimately in the heart being attacked and the death due to such attack.

However, the cause of the death in such a case may not be appropriately attributed to just a heart attack, but the underlying reason for the heart being attacked ought to be regarded as the real cause.” The court passed the order on a plea by one HA Shrirajalakshmi, and it directed the State to submit preliminary response within a fortnight. The hearing was adjourned to June 28.

