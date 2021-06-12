YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan arrested

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: YouTuber Duraimurugan, host of channel Sattai, was arrested on Friday evening after he allegedly threatened to attack a person for posting content on social media criticising LTTE. The incident came to light after Vinoth, owner of a private car spa, lodged a complaint at KK Nagar Police Station.

According to police, Duraimurugan, with a group of over 20 people, including NTK cadre, allegedly went to Vinoth’s shop and threatened him for making a social media post against LTTE leader V Prabhakaran.

“A group of people, including NTK cadre, trespassed into his shop and threatened Vinoth. Following the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the KK Nagar police station,” an officer said. Police arrested Duraimurugan, Vinoth, Santhosh and Saravanan under various Sections of the IPC, including Section 143, Section 447, Section 153, Section 506 (1) and Section 506 (2).