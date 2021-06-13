TN govt hospitals to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,634 crore: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will upgrade government hospitals at a cost of Rs 1,634 crore, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday. Addressing reporters, he said that Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide financial aid for the project, under which three tertiary hospitals, seven medical college hospitals and 17 district level hospitals will receive better infrastructure and additional beds.

“Kilpauk Medical College Hospital will get a new multi-speciality block with 500 beds at a cost of Rs 275 crore. Construction of the building, which would come up on an empty land near the hospital, would cost Rs 141 crore, while medical equipment would cost Rs 134 crore. The project will be completed by August next year,” the Minister added. The government has also earmarked four acres of land on King’s Institute Campus for building a multi-speciality hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crore.