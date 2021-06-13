STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth attacks woman during argument in Tirupattur, ends life

Sasi (alias) Sarath Kumar and the women were in a relationship but frequently argued about marriage, police said.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 26-year-old man allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman during an argument, before ending his own life, on Saturday in the limits of Vaniyambadi police station in Tirupattur district.

Sasi (alias) Sarath Kumar and the women were in a relationship but frequently argued about marriage, police said. They had stopped speaking to each other for some time before agreeing to meet on Saturday night, police added.

During the meeting near the woman's house, they, once again, engaged in a heated argument and Sarath, in a fit of rage, allegedly slashed the woman's neck and abdomen with a sharp object and fled the spot. She was rescued and admitted to Vaniyambadi government hospital, before being referred to CMC hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, sources said.

Meanwhile, Vaniyambadi Town police station went in search of Sarath but found him dead. He had allegedly died by suicide at his house at Millath Nagar in Vaniyambadi. Police retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem examination. A case was registered and further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu man suicide Tirupatur man suicide
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp