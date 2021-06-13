Youth attacks woman during argument in Tirupattur, ends life

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 26-year-old man allegedly attacked an 18-year-old woman during an argument, before ending his own life, on Saturday in the limits of Vaniyambadi police station in Tirupattur district.

Sasi (alias) Sarath Kumar and the women were in a relationship but frequently argued about marriage, police said. They had stopped speaking to each other for some time before agreeing to meet on Saturday night, police added.

During the meeting near the woman's house, they, once again, engaged in a heated argument and Sarath, in a fit of rage, allegedly slashed the woman's neck and abdomen with a sharp object and fled the spot. She was rescued and admitted to Vaniyambadi government hospital, before being referred to CMC hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, sources said.

Meanwhile, Vaniyambadi Town police station went in search of Sarath but found him dead. He had allegedly died by suicide at his house at Millath Nagar in Vaniyambadi. Police retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem examination. A case was registered and further investigations are on.

