A retired NLC officer's land of many thousand trees in Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Life after retirement might seem dull for many. Good health and a peace of mind are what one would yearn for. A profitable income would be an added bonus.

Well, this retired NLC officer has it all and shares the secret. E Paramasivam (67), hailing from Asaveerankudikadu near Sendurai, retired from the post of Chief General Manager in Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited in 2014. For two years, he spent his time at home with wife Sowmi (57). It was then that he learnt about farmers in his village giving up on agriculture as they were not being able to make profit. It struck him hard and he wanted to prove them wrong.

In his vast five-acre land he has cultivated more than 3,500 varieties of trees, including herbal plants, native trees and cash crops. They include sandal, red sandal, teak, mahogany, dalbergia latifolia, melia dubia, neem, pungam, mango, gooseberry, jamun, bamboo, palm and peepal trees. He has been growing and maintaining the trees for the past four years with the help of his wife.

Talking to TNIE, Paramasivam says, "After my retirement, I did not know what to do.

I learnt many farmers were unsuccessful in farming. I decided to lead by example. Farmers might not be able to cultivate the trees in their entire land like me, but they can at least dedicate a part for it and reap good profit.

They can do short-term farming, but planting 'profitable' trees like red sandal and teak will never get wasted. It's only a long-term saving." He recollected his experience of planting urad as an intercrop while planting trees but it did give him big profit as expected even after spraying drugs and taking good care.

He adds, "Trees bring rain and give fresh and natural air. We get peace of mind when we visit our field. Farmers too come here and enquire about how to grow and maintain trees. I'm happy many have started growing trees."