Covid lockdown: Holistic plan required to feed stray animals, says Madras High Court

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to treat animals, especially the abandoned, in an ethical and humane manner. The court also asked the state to explore the possibility of creating a comprehensive model of treating stray animals throughout.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by an animal activist VE Shiva praying for a direction to the State government to feed the stray animals, which are starving due to the pandemic.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions directed the state to explore the possibility of finding a model to take care of the strays throughout.

Earlier during the hearing the animal husbandry department submitted that 2500 kg of dog feed and 200 kg of cat feed had been procured and a total of 500 feeders had been provided with such material to ensure the feeding of stray and abandoned animals.

It was also brought to the notice of the court on Monday on the plight of elephants that are under captivity either in temples or under the control of domestic owners.

The bench in its reply observed, "We may consider whether in future there should be a complete prohibition for captive elephants to be kept in temples or under private owners as beasts of burden."

The Chief Justice noted that there is a similar plea pending in the court and directed the Department of Animal Husbandry to file a detailed report. The bench then disposed of the plea.