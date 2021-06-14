STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid lockdown: Holistic plan required to feed stray animals, says Madras High Court

The issue pertains to a plea moved by an animal activist VE Shiva praying for a direction to the State government to feed the stray animals, which are starving due to the pandemic.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

street dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state government to treat animals, especially the abandoned, in an ethical and humane manner. The court also asked the state to explore the possibility of creating a comprehensive model of treating stray animals throughout.

The issue pertains to a plea moved by an animal activist VE Shiva praying for a direction to the State government to feed the stray animals, which are starving due to the pandemic.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions directed the state to explore the possibility of finding a model to take care of the strays throughout.

Earlier during the hearing the animal husbandry department submitted that 2500 kg of dog feed and 200 kg of cat feed had been procured and a total of 500 feeders had been provided with such material to ensure the feeding of stray and abandoned animals.

It was also brought to the notice of the court on Monday on the plight of elephants that are under captivity either in temples or under the control of domestic owners.

The  bench in its reply observed, "We may consider whether in future there should be a complete prohibition for captive elephants to be kept in temples or under private owners as beasts of burden."

The Chief Justice noted that there is a similar plea pending in the court and directed the Department of Animal Husbandry to file a detailed report. The bench then disposed of the plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court stray animals stray dogs animal care TN lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp