Express trains brought 4,941 MT oxygen to Tamil Nadu in one month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern railway has delivered a total of 4,941.32 MT liquid medical oxygen to the State to combat the pandemic since May 14, when the first oxygen-loaded express train arrived here.

As many as 67 oxygen expresses operated from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to various parts of the State.

The 66th oxygen express loaded at Bhilai in Chattisgarh, for Salem Container Depot with four containers carrying 81.3 MT of oxygen, arrived at destination at 7.50 on Saturday.

Further, the 67th oxygen express, loaded at the Container Corporation Siding at Mandir Hasaud, near Raipur in Chattisgarh, for Inland Container Depot Tondiarpet, with four containers carrying 78.8 MT of oxygen, arrived at the destination at 9 am on Sunday, said an official statement from the Southern Railway.