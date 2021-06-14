STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New building of JIPMER urban health centre inaugurated at Puducherry's Kurusukuppam

The JUHC was established in 1954 to provide a family folder-based health care for four wards under Puducherry Municipality -- Kurusukuppam, Chinnayapuram, Vazhaikulam, and Vaithikuppam.

Published: 14th June 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The newly-constructed Urban Health Centre (JUHC) building of JIPMER at Kurusukuppam was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday. 

Pro-tem Speaker and local MLA K Lakshminarayanan and JIPMER director Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal were among the dignitaries who participated in the inauguration of the three-storeyed building constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crores. 

The JUHC was established in 1954 to provide a comprehensive, family folder-based health care for four wards under Puducherry Municipality -- Kurusukuppam, Chinnayapuram, Vazhaikulam, and Vaithikuppam, according to a JIPMER release. 

This health centre serves a population of approximately 10,000 families of fishermen and daily-wage labourers. It provides all essential services to all age groups, including special clinics for pregnant and lactating mothers, immunization clinic for children under five and diagnosis, treatment and regular follow-up of patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes, asthma, thyroid disease, psychiatric illnesses, and heart disease.
 
It also provides basic laboratory services for diagnosis and follow-up of anaemia, diabetes, thyroid illness and malaria. It coordinates serological investigations for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis for pregnant mothers with the main JIPMER hospital. 

The center serves as a training centre for undergraduate students and postgraduate students in the department of Preventive- Social Medicine, Public Health, Pulmonary and Geriatric Medicine. It also serves as the Community Training Centre for nursing and several other allied health science courses.

The new building has the added benefit of a more spacious outpatient consultation area, besides designated areas for counselling services, weekly consultation with specialists from the departments of OBGY, Medicine, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology from JIPMER who visit the centers. 

It is proposed to provide physiotherapy services and to hold regular health awareness sessions for the beneficiaries. Door-to-door community-based screening for cancer and other non-communicable diseases are planned in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JIPMER JUHC N Rangasamy Puducherry
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp