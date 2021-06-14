Relaxations will be withdrawn if lockdown norms are violated, warns Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday handed out a stern warning to the people of the State that the relaxations announced by the government would be withdrawn anytime if lockdown norms are violated. He also said TASMAC shops have been opened to avoid illicit liquor playing havoc in the State.

In his televised address to the people, the Chief Minister warned: "If the lockdown restrictions are violated, the relaxations will be withdrawn at any time. People should understand that those who violate the lockdown norms are indeed doing harm to the country. I wish we, the people, should become self-disciplined without the surveillance of the police department. I hope the people will definitely fulfil my wish."

The Chief Minister further said: "You (the people) should conduct yourselves in a way that would lead to end the lockdown. If public transport has to be resumed, people's cooperation is a must. If schools and colleges are to be opened soon, your support is a must. Let us prove that people's power is supreme and that the people of Tamil Nadu have that power."

Justifying his government's decision to open TASMAC shops in 27 districts where the Corona infection is receding, Chief Minister said, "Amidst many criticisms, TASMAC shops are opened to avoid spurious liquor playing havoc in the State. The TASMAC shops will function by adhering to the standard operating procedures completely."

Stalin explained that his government was keen on its two-fold objective - eliminating Corona infection while seeing to it that the people do not suffer due to the efforts taken for realising these objectives. So, using the concessions, the people should not loiter around unnecessarily.

"I said the infection is under control. But that does not mean the infection has been eliminated. So, the people should be extremely careful and should cooperate with the steps taken by the government,” the Chief Minister added.