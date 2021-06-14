STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Relaxations will be withdrawn if lockdown norms are violated, warns Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The Chief Minister said TASMAC shops opened to avoid illicit liquor playing havoc in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 14th June 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

TASMAC vellore

A man sanitises his hands at a Tasmac store before purchasing liquor in Vellore. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday handed out a stern warning to the people of the State that the relaxations announced by the government would be withdrawn anytime if lockdown norms are violated.  He also said TASMAC shops have been opened to avoid illicit liquor playing havoc in the State. 

In his televised address to the people, the Chief Minister warned: "If the lockdown restrictions are violated, the relaxations will be withdrawn at any time. People should understand that those who violate the lockdown norms are indeed doing harm to the country. I wish we, the people, should become self-disciplined without the surveillance of the police department. I hope the people will definitely fulfil my wish."

The Chief Minister further said: "You (the people) should conduct yourselves in a way that would lead to end the lockdown. If public transport has to be resumed, people's cooperation is a must. If schools and colleges are to be opened soon, your support is a must. Let us prove that people's power is supreme and that the people of Tamil Nadu have that power."

Justifying his government's decision to open TASMAC shops in 27 districts where the Corona infection is receding, Chief Minister said, "Amidst many criticisms, TASMAC shops are opened to avoid spurious liquor playing havoc in the State. The TASMAC shops will function by adhering to the standard operating procedures completely."

Stalin explained that his government was keen on its two-fold objective - eliminating Corona infection while seeing to it that the people do not suffer due to the efforts taken for realising these objectives. So, using the concessions, the people should not loiter around unnecessarily.  

"I said the infection is under control. But that does not mean the infection has been eliminated.  So, the people should be extremely careful and should cooperate with the steps taken by the government,” the Chief Minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu unlock Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Tamil Nadu lockdown measures TASMAC shops
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp