Tamil Nadu govt appoints AKS Vijayan as special representative in Delhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former DMK MP AKS Vijayan (60) has been appointed as Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative in New Delhi. He will hold the office for one year from the date of assumption of office.

Vijayan hails from Sithamalli in Tiruvarur district and he held many posts in the DMK from grassroot level since 1991. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha thrice - 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Vijayan was a member of the parliamentary committee on petroleum and natural gas and chairman of the parliamentary committee on Local Area Development Schemes.