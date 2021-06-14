STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy: Not workload, but carelessly disposed masks worry sanitary workers

Many sought the Corporation to come up with some system for ensuring the safe disposal of face masks.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  With more categories of shops allowed to resume operations from Monday, sanitation workers in the city expect their workload to increase in the coming days. However, more than the workload, what often worries them is the clearing of the mindlessly disposed used face masks at commercial streets and other areas. Many sought the Corporation to come up with some system for ensuring the safe disposal of face masks.

“We come across used face masks when cleaning the streets. As the government has announced more relaxations, it would increase the footfall in most streets. So, we are likely to find more used masks on the roads in the coming days. Though we are a bit worried about taking them, we have to clear them from the streets,” a sanitation worker said.

Although Corporation officials have directed the workers to avoid disposing such used face masks with bare hands, many said that it is not practical. “These masks are thrown along with other domestic waste. So, we would touch them when we remove the waste from the streets,” a Corporation worker said.

Some residents suggested that the Corporation place bins on the streets to dispose of face masks and other materials. “I am including the used face masks with other domestic waste while handing it over to the sanitation workers in a bucket. They would dump the waste into the huge bin in the garbage collection vehicle. So, the sanitation workers coming for collecting waste are not touching the disposed face masks.

They may touch them only if it is thrown in public places. Therefore, the Corporation should consider placing some small bins on streets for residents to dispose the face masks and other materials,” said Arulmozhi K, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that they would take the issue into consideration. “We had already directed the workers to avoid touching such materials with bare hands. Apart from this, we are also conducting regular meetings with our sanitation workers. During such meetings, we often stress the importance of washing hands. We will ensure that the workers are following the directives,” a senior official said.

