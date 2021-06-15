A people's officer: Irulas praise outgoing sub-collector Anu

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Outgoing Tindivanam sub-collector S Anu, who has been transferred to the post of Deputy Secretary to Government (Protocol), changed lives of thousands of Irulas with her dedication, say members of the community.

During her tenure as the sub-collector in Tindivanam, lasting one year and eight months, Anu had distributed about 2,450 community certificates to Irular people, the highest provided by an officer in that jurisdiction, said members of Irular associations.

In 2019, when an Irular settlement located less than 500 metres from the sub-collector office at Jakkamapettai, made the headlines for lack of basic facilities, officer Anu visited the settlement and heard their demands herself. Within six months, she also provided them with community certificates, ration cards and Aadhar cards.

ALSO READ | Kids whose parents tested positive for COVID but were negative while dying eligible for aid: TN

"The zeal she showed towards providing basic facilities to our marginalised community lit up our dark lives. Getting a community certificate (Irulars) is like landing on the moon for us and this woman officer changed it so that we can all rightfully study and empower ourselves. She is a beacon of hope," said Reshma (name changed), a PhD scholar from the community in Chennai.

Rajesh Dheena, founder of STEPS organisation working with Irular students, told The New Indian Express, "There had been incidents where people waited for years to avail one community certificate but Anu changed all that. If the pandemic wasn't there, she would have provided even more certificates. Even on the day of her farewell held on Thursday, she instructed officials at the sub-collector's office that not only community certificates, but any government certificate is the right of the citizen, and so should not be delayed at any cost. We will surely miss her and hope her service benefits people across the State."

People of Jakkampettai greeted the sub-collector on her farewell and presented her with books. They said, "It surely is a loss for us. It's rare to see an officer who headed to our demands."

