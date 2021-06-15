STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ban ends, yet fishers keep sea at bay

The less amount of vaccination rollout has made the fisher panchayats to think a lot about resuming fishing.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the berthed fishing boats at the Nagapattinam fishing harbour | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 61-day long annual fishing ban in eastern coastal States came to an end on Monday. But the fishers have not got back to their routine as normalcy is yet to return. The mechanised boat fishers in all three coastal delta districts — Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal— have deferred their plans of fishing for at least two weeks. All thanks to Covid-induced lockdown because of which they were not able to get their boats repaired/maintained or avail loans for it.  

“All the repair units near Nagapattinam, Poompuhar and Pazhaiyar harbours are shut down due to lockdown. We have hardly received loans to repair our boats,” said S Mohandas, a boat owner from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district. The boat owners usually repair and overhaul their trawlers and gillnetters during the two-month ban period. A very few boat owners have availed their loans under Kisan Credit Card Scheme in the two districts. The rest are willing to spend on their own or take interest from private lenders. However, in Karaikal, where shops were allowed to be open within permitted hours, availability of spare parts was a major issue. 

Seafood export hit

Due to travel restrictions, major seafood companies/exporters could not reach out to coastal district to procure seafood. Three such companies based in Tuticorin usually visit Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai to procure seafood items such as squids, cuttlefishes, prawns, shrimps for export to foreign countries. As both the districts were among the 11 districts with strict restrictions, the companies have postponed their visits. “Our procurers are the same who procure from Nagapattinam. Since they are not coming to procure, our mechanised boats are also not going to fish,” said K Murali, a fisher from Kilinjalmedu in Karaikal district.

Not all vaccinated 

Adherence to Covid guidelines is always seen as a challenge in fishing harbours. The less amount of vaccination rollout has made the fisher panchayats to think a lot about resuming fishing. “It is not possible to follow guidelines like social distancing all the time in congested places like fishing harbours and landing centres. We do not become new sources of the spread of the virus. We request the State to vaccinate us before we resume fishing,” said R Raja, a member of Tharangambadi fishing panchayat in Mayiladuthurai. In Karaikal, the health department held an intensive vaccination drive in 11 fishing hamlets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagapattinam fishermen fishing ban
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp