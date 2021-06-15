STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 355 fresh coronavirus cases, total tally at 1.13 lakh

With five more people succumbing to the disease the toll rose to 1,696.

Published: 15th June 2021

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID-19 test. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry witnessed further fall in number of fresh cases of coronavirus with only 355 reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, pushing up the tally to 1.13 lakh.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 9,017 swabs.

With five more people succumbing to the disease the toll rose to 1,696. All the deceased were women and hailed from Puducherry region. Their age groups ranged between 60 and 85 years.

While 265 of the new cases were reported from Puducherry region, Karaikal added 77, Yanam eight and Mahe five.

The active cases stood at 4,668 of whom 741 were in hospitals and remaining 3927 in home isolation.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said so far 11,81,176 samples were tested, and it was found that 10,15,787 out of them were negative.

Kumar said that the test positivity rate was 3.94 percent.

Fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 percent and 94.38 percent respectively.

