Unlock Day 1: TASMAC shops opened to avoid illicit liquor flow, says Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday justified the government’s decision to open TASMAC outlets in 27 districts where cases are receding.

MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday justified the government’s decision to open TASMAC outlets in 27 districts where cases are receding. He also handed out a warning to the people that the relaxations announced would be withdrawn at any time if lockdown norms are violated.

“Amid criticisms, TASMAC outlets have been opened to avoid spurious liquor playing havoc in the State. The shops will function completely adhering to the standard operating procedures,” Stalin said in a televised address. “If the restrictions are violated, relaxations will be withdrawn. People should understand those violating lockdown norms are doing harm. We should become self-disciplined without police’s surveillance,” he added.

Expressing concern over people moving out unnecessarily during lockdown, he further said: “You should conduct yourselves in a way that would lead to the end of lockdown. If public transport has to be resumed, and schools and colleges are to be reopened soon, your support is a must. Let us prove that people’s power is supreme.”

Explaining that his government was keen on a two-fold objective — eliminating Covid infection while seeing to it that people do not suffer due to the efforts, the CM said, “I have said the infection is under control. But that does not mean it has been eliminated. So, people should cooperate with the government.”

