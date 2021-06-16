STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's 'Embalam' R Selvam elected Speaker of Puducherry Assembly 

AINRC leader N Rangasamy alone was sworn as Chief Minister on May 7 pending induction of other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:35 AM

Puducherry chiefminister N.Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Selvam on Wednesday

Puducherry chief minister N.Rangasamy wishing the newly elected assembly speaker Selvam on Wednesday.

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: BJP MLA Embalam R Selvam assumed office as Speaker after he was  elected unopposed as Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Protem Speaker K Lakshminarayan declared him elected after Selvam's was  the only nomination filed for election as Speaker. Since there is no contest, the Protem declared him elected unopposed.

He was taken to his chair by Chief Minister N Rangasamy  and Leader of Opposition R Siva.

Selvam (57) is yet another first time MLA to become Speaker after V P Sivakozhunthu of Congress in the previous Assembly. Selvam is also the first-ever BJP MLA to be the Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

This is also the first major post to be held by any BJP MLA in Puducherry .

Earlier protem Speaker read out his services rendered for people 

With an MA in political science, Selvam started his career in DMK and after serving for the party for 36 years, he switched over to BJP and rose to become the state Vice President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Puducherry .

He has also been the Vice President of Puducherry State Olympic Association and held the President position of Puducherry State Milk Producers Society Union, Puducherry State Ball Badminton Association and Puducherry State Net Ball Association.

He earlier served as President of Primary Agriculture Co-op Bank for a period of three years and that of Bharathidasan Govt. Girls Arts & Science College Parents Teacher Association for four years. 

Social Experience

Selvam is the founder President of Puducherry Makkal lyakkam Trust which has been sponsoring educational Scholarships and Financial assistance to Financially weakened students. Awarding Cash to all the students who passed out Public Exams for the past 7 years. The trust has been donating to many Temples and other Worship Places in Manavelyn and Emablam Constituencies for the past 10 years.

He also has been serving the people by bringing the attention of Puducherry Government through Press statements and public rallies.

