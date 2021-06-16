Farmers welcome Cauvery arrival in Delta with shower of flowers, paddy seeds

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Almost three days after the Mettur Dam shutters were raised, Cauvery water reached the Delta region in the wee hours of Tuesday. Welcoming the gushing waters at the gates of the Mukkombu barrage, farmers showered paddy seeds and flowers. With the flow expected to reach Kallanai barrage later in the night, its gates are expected to be opened on Wednesday morning.

For the second consecutive year, the State government released Cauvery water from Mettur reservoir on June 12 for Kuruvai cultivation in the Delta region. As much as 10,000 cusecs was released to irrigate more than five lakh hectares.

Almost three days later, the Cauvery flowed in to the delta region (Mukkombu), and later in the morning, it was released from Mukkombu towards Kallanai barrage (Grand Anaicut).

Earlier in the day, only 2500 cusecs reached Mukkombu. The whole volume is likely to reach Tiruchy later in the week, PWD officials said.

Manimohan, the executive engineer of river conservation, said, "The water reached Mukkombu between 2 am and 5 am on Tuesday. Later at 8 am, after the traditional pooja, we raised three shutters of the Mukkombu barrage. The water is expected to reach Kallanai, which is situated 17 km from Mukkombu by Tuesday night. And on arrival, the shutters of Kallanai will be raised on Wednesday to let the flow further into the delta region."

The release into the canals will be after the Cauvery reaches the tail-end areas, Manimohan added.

After giving the traditional welcome to the Cauvery at Mukkombu, farmer leader Aylai Sivasoorian said, "More farmers are likely to involve in agricultural works this year. Following the arrival of the Cauvery, agricultural works across the delta will be pacing off. We request the government to fasten the process

of dispensing new crop loans for farmers who took a hit during the lockdown."

Kaundampatti R Subramaniam, farmer and deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association said, "Though it's a joy to see the Cauvery reaching the Delta, we are slightly concerned whether the flow can be retained throughout the season. As the level in Mettur has been constantly dropping owing to reduced inflow, to aid the farmers, the government should get the monthly allocation of Cauvery water from the Karnataka government. As there are more days for the monsoon to set in, disruption of Cauvery flow will affect farmers big time."