Former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan's bail plea dismissed  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition moved by former Minister M Manikandan of AIADMK. The minister moved the bail plea in the case booked against him by a Malaysian actor for cheating on false promises of marriage.

Justice Abdul Qudhose on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition.

The issue pertains to Dr M Manikandan, who was apprehending arrest following registration of a sexual harassment complaint from a Malaysia-based woman. He moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The former minister's counsel John Sathyan argued that there is no iota of truth in the allegations levelled against him and the entire complaint and the accompanying documents are concocted after several attempts for compromise with extortionist demands were not accepted by the minister.

However, counsels appearing for the actor alleged that the consent given for sex on the promise of marrying the actor by the minister cannot be considered as consent if the promise is not honoured.

The judge recording the submissions from both the counsels dismissed the anticipatory bail petition.