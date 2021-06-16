Madurai: Booze spurs murders on the day TASMAC outlets reopen

By Express News Service

MADURAI: On the day the Tasmac outlets reopened after remaining closed for a month, the district reported three murders linked to alcohol. A Muthukumar (33), a welder, residing in Ommuruga 3rd Street in Chinna Anuppanadi was found murdered in a vacant land.

Sources said as he did not reach home after work on Monday, his wife, Abirami, and relatives went in search for him. Upon enquiring at the place of his work, his employer said that he had left the shop early. Late in the night, his bike was found abandoned in Ommurugan Nagar. Police recovered empty liquor bottles from the spot where his body was found. Later his body was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy.

The reason and persons involved in the murder are yet to be ascertained. Avaniyapuram police registered a case and launched an inquiry. Meanwhile, S Alagarsamy (71) of Arumbanur in Madurai succumbed to injuries at GRH after being allegedly assaulted by his neighbours of more than 19 people, including S Prabakaran and S Sivakumar over a land dispute.

Sources said that Alagarsamy’s son Narayanamoorthy and his relative Gurusamy have 64 acres of land in Arumbanur village in which 24 families encroached upon and have been residing for the last few years. A case related to the encroachment is also pending at the district court.

On Monday evening, more than 19 people, some of whom were drunk, barged into the septuagenarian’s house and assaulted him and three others. They also damaged the properties of his house. Othakadai police have launched an inquiry.

In another incident, M Vigneshwaran (26) of Vadipatti taluk was assaulted to death by his friend, a 17-year-old boy, in Mullipallam village under Kadupatti police station limit on Monday. While the two were having liquor, Vigneshwaran allegedly verbally abused the teenager’s family members. Irked over this, the minor boy stabbed him to death. Kadupatti police registered a case.