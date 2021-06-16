Southern Railway cancels 25 pairs of trains till end of June

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced cancellation of 25 pairs of trains between June 16 and June30/July 1st . The reserved special trains operated in the following routes cancelled: Chennai - Hyderabad, Chennai - Erode, Chennai Egmore - Tiruchchirappalli, Nagercoil - Coimbatore, Madurai - Punalur,Chennai Egmore - Kollam,

Chennai Central - Madurai, Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil, Tambaram - Nagercoil, Chennai Egmore - Madurai, Ernakulam - Banaswadi, Lokmanya Tilak(T)- Kochuveli, Puducherry- Kanniyakumari, Kanniyakumari - Puducherry, Tanjavur - Chennai Egmore, Alappuzha - Chennai Central, Mettupalayam - Chennai Central, Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram,

Chennai Egmore - Mannargudi, Thiruvananthapuram - Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram - Mangalore Central, Chennai Egmore - Rameswaram, Kochuveli - Mangalore Junction, Coimbatore - Chennai Central and Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central, said a statement from railways on Tuesday.