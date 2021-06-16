Thoothukudi MCH doctors save three preterm babies, Covid positive woman

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The doctors of Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) have successfully handled a pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID19 and subsequently gave birth to preterm triplets. Following recovery, the mother and babies were discharged from the hospital in the presence of TKMCH dean Dr Nehru here on Tuesday.

Sources said that the mother Vidya Justin (25) of Korampallam, who was under infertility treatment, was admitted at TKMCH a fortnight ago following health complications. As she tested positive for Covid at the stage of 32 weeks Vidya developed HELLP syndrome. On May 30, she gave birth to three girls prematurely through cesarean with a meagre weight of 1.5 kg, 1.32 kg and 1.75 kg respectively, sources added.

The mother also suffered kidney and liver failure following pneumonia fever and her health condition deteriorated. She was moved to Covid ICU ward for further treatment with high oxygen support, and the babies were admitted to NICU.

The NICU Chief Dr Senthil Kumaran said that the mother recovered slowly and her renal function and liver function became normal after 8 days. Meanwhile, the babies were resuscitated with bag and mask ventilation, oxygen, CPAP ventilation and antibiotics, because of poor liver growth due to preterm birth, he said. The babies tested negative on day five.

After the recovery, Vidya was handed over the babies on day 8, said Senthil Kumaran. Senthil Kumaran said that the cesarean was a rate 4 risk and that none of the private hospitals dares to do so. "It is a medical miracle, as such utmost care would not be expected even in private hospitals," he said. All the departments supported the mother and the babies respectively until they recovered," Senthil Kumaran added.



