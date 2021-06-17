Health check-up for animals in Amirthi Zoo

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An inspection was conducted at the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore district on Wednesday. T Varadarajan, Veterinary Surgeon attached to the Jamunamarathur Block, carried out the inspection during which he checked the health conditions of animals. “It was a routine inspection and an injured peacock was treated during the check-up. The animals are in good condition,” the Veterinary surgeon told Express.

Regarding the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures, R Muralidharan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Assistant Director of Amirthi Zoo told Express, “There are 18 zookeepers and they were all inoculated since they feed the animals. The premises is cleaned with disinfectants once in three days and the animals are fed by zookeepers by wearing hand gloves.”

Cleaning of feed before feeding the animals and washing hands and feet before entering the animal zone have been followed, said the ACF. The zoo has a collection of wild animals including spotted deer, sambar deer, felicams, night herons, crocodiles, parrots, kites, and peacocks.