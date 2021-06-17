STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi, presents memorandum with 25 demands

Published: 17th June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with PM Modi (Photo | Special arrangement)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Thursday and presented a memorandum containing 25 demands for Tamil Nadu in various sectors.

The meeting lasted for around 25 minutes. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters at Tamil Nadu House, the Chief Minister said, "The meeting was satisfactory. The Prime Minister greeted me on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He assured that I can contact him at any time regarding the demands of Tamil Nadu."

The key issues raised during the meeting include reversal of three agricultural legislations, scrapping NEET, New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production at the Chengalpattu complex and revival of the Sethusamudram project.

