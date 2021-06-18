Baby loses mother to Covid, reaches Tiruchy from Dubai with her ashes

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: 11-month old Devesh was in Dubai for about two weeks without any blood relatives after losing his mother to Covid-19. Along his mother’s ashes, the baby boy returned to Tamil Nadu with a helper and landed in Tiruchy airport on Thursday evening.

The boy’s father Velavan Raja (38), a resident of Kallakurichi near Villpuram, received the baby at the airport. With tears in eyes, he thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for making the arrangements to bring back his son. Velavan Raja’s wife Bharathi (38) had gone to Dubai in March 2021 in search of a job when the family was reeling under financial crisis.

The financial burden on the family increased after the couple’s first child, Vigneshwaran (10), was diagnosed with kidney problems. Though the couple spent a lot of money on his treatment after selling their land, the boy died last year.

It was then Bharathi decided to look for a job in Dubai. She took her third son Devesh with her to Dubai in March 2021, leaving her second son Agilan (7) with his father. She contracted Covid within a few weeks of landing in Dubai. She died on May 29. With the help of UAE, DMK functionaries led by SS Mohammed Meeran, the body was cremated.

MK Stalin, who came to know about the tragedy, offered help for the return of Devesh to Tamil Nadu. Devesh, along with a man arranged by Meeran, arrived in Tiruchy on Thursday evening. Velavan received Devesh in one hand and the ashes of his wife in another. “Now I don’t know what I should do. But, I will try my best to ensure a better life for my kids,” he said.