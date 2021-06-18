COVID-19 cash relief will be given to all transgenders in state, says Tamil Nadu government

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it is willing to extend COVID-19 cash relief to transgender persons without insisting upon ration cards.

The state's advocate general R Shunmughasundaram submitted before the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Subbiah that the government has decided to extend the benefit to all transgenders irrespective of whether they possess the registration cards.

Transgender rights activist Grace Banu had moved the court seeking extension of the COVID cash relief to all transgenders in the state even if they don't possess any valid registration or identification papers.

During the hearing on Friday, the state submitted that only 2,956 transgenders have been provided with the first lot of cash relief and there are a further 8,493 transgender persons who are entitled to receive the same benefit.

The bench recorded the submissions, but observed that the only reservation it has was that the grant should not be abused. It said some form of recording the name and address of the beneficiary should be followed.

“Since the state has agreed to extend the benefit to all transgenders irrespective of whether they are registered or not, an appropriate modality should be worked by which the transgenders receive the benefit and yet, the system is not misused,” it added.

The court adjourned the plea to July 9 for the state government to file a report on whether any genuine transgender has been left out.