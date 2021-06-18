STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 cash relief will be given to all transgenders in state, says Tamil Nadu government

Transgender rights activist Grace Banu had moved the court seeking extension of the COVID cash relief to all transgenders in the state even if they don't possess any valid registration papers

Published: 18th June 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that it is willing to extend COVID-19 cash relief to transgender persons without insisting upon ration cards.

The state's advocate general R Shunmughasundaram submitted before the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Subbiah that the government has decided to extend the benefit to all transgenders irrespective of whether they possess the registration cards.

Transgender rights activist Grace Banu had moved the court seeking extension of the COVID cash relief to all transgenders in the state even if they don't possess any valid registration or identification papers.

During the hearing on Friday, the state submitted that only 2,956 transgenders have been provided with the first lot of cash relief and there are a further 8,493 transgender persons who are entitled to receive the same benefit.

The bench recorded the submissions, but observed that the only reservation it has was that the grant should not be abused. It said some form of recording the name and address of the beneficiary should be followed.

“Since the state has agreed to extend the benefit to all transgenders irrespective of whether they are registered or not, an appropriate modality should be worked by which the transgenders receive the benefit and yet, the system is not misused,” it added.

The court adjourned the plea to July 9 for the state government to file a report on whether any genuine transgender has been left out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Transgender
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp