Madurai: Mentally-ill woman spends a day with brother’s body

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A mentally-ill woman has spent more than a day with the dead body of her brother without knowing his demise at an apartment in Subramaniapuram in Madurai. The incident came to light on Thursday when the former maid of the house noticed it and alerted the police and the woman’s relatives.

The deceased has been identified as C Jeyachandran (60) of Pasumalai of Subramaniyapuram. His body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem examination. The unmarried Jeyachandran was living with his unmarried and mentally-ill sibling Subbulakshmi (55) in the house. He was believed to have died a day or two ago. His body was found in the kitchen of the house in a pool of blood. But the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Sources said that the woman thought that her brother was sleeping and had spent more than a day. The police believe that she also walked over the body to cook and to eat food. The neighbor also did not sense anything wrong in the house as they saw the siblings recently. However, when a relative of their’s from Erode attempted to reach Jeyachandran, there was no response from him.

Sensing something amiss, he alerted the former maid of the house to check. The maid went and found him in a pool of blood. Based on her information, the police rushed to the spot. Subramaniyapuram police are yet to register a case as the family members were on their way to the city.