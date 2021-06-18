Tension in Tirunelveli after Dalit youth, two Sri Lankan refugees hacked

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tension prevailed in parts of the Tirunelveli district as the caste Hindus of Munneerpallam village hacked a Dalit youth and two Sri Lankan refugees on Wednesday night. The Munneerpallam police registered a case against Sankaralingam, Arunpandian, Arumugam, ‘Vathu’ Mani and two unidentified persons, under different sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly hacking a Dalit youth, Bala Murugesh (19) of Marutham Nagar, due to previous enmity.

Following this, a few people of Marutham Nagar went to the street of the alleged perpetrators in Munneerpallam and damaged a house, auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler. A case has been registered.

Condemning this, Munneerpallam villagers staged a road blockade in Ambasamudram-Tirunelveli Highway, and were later dispersed after police officials held a peace talk.

Further, the six caste Hindus, who hacked Murugesh, allegedly went to a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp in Gopalasamudram and hacked two refugees — Perumal (70) and one Chinnadurai, due to previous enmity. Perumal is said to be critical and is undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College.

IG (South Zone) Anbu, Deputy IG (Tirunelveli Range) Praveen Kumar Abinapu and SP, Tirunelveli, Manivannan visited Munneerpallam on Thursday. RDO Siva Krishnamoorthy also conducted an inquiry.