'Vaccine festival' extended till June 21 in Puducherry; incentives introduced to promote vaccination

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As part of an effort to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19 in Puducherry by August 15, the government has introduced various initiatives to encourage vaccination, including the extension of the ongoing 'vaccine festival' by two more days till June 21.

Health Secretary Dr T Arun in an audio visual message said that the response to the vaccination camp conducted in 100 places of the Union Territory (UT) has been good with around 45,000 persons vaccinated in just three days.

However, in some areas the response has been low. In these areas, street corner camps, close to the homes of people will be conducted.

Various incentives will be provided to villages, PHCs, field level workers as well as people who get vaccinated against Covid-19, said Dr Arun.

The government also said it will give awards to 10 villages which perform the 'best' in achieving 100 per cent vaccination drive. Already Pudukuppam and Nallakuppam have achieved this status.

It has also been decided that the five best performing PHCs would be given prizes and certificates.

Best performing SHGs of Panchayat Level Federation in six blocks, best performing Anganwadi workers of two centres in each area, five best performing ASHA workers prize and best performing sanitary workers, would also be awarded.

Apart from this, 25 persons who have got vaccinated will be selected on each of the six days through draw of luck and will be given prizes. Also five persons who promote the vaccination drive will be given prize as well, Health Secretary said.

Arrangements have been made at all hospitals and primary health centers to provide free vaccination to those above 18 years of age every day. Teams are creating awareness on vaccination through audio messages and pamphlets circulated among people on a daily basis.