Vans to be deployed for paddy procurement 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it is planning to introduce mobile procurement centres and said it has set up 468 godowns across rice-growing regions.

The issue pertains to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy taking suo motu cognizance based on a newspaper report that farmers from southern districts lost their paddy stock kept at procurement centres due to rains.

On Thursday, State advocate general R Shumugasundaram submitted to the bench that an exclusive meeting was held with the authorities of the Cooperative Department. The department has set up 468 godowns to store the paddy procured from farmers which can contain 3.34 lakh tonnes of grains.

The bench recorded the submissions, however, sought clarity on the stocks left to rot due to the rains. The bench then directed the State to file a report.