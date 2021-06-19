Activists upset over police ‘advice’ for women to stay away from social media

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Activists slammed the Police department after they issued an advisory to women asking them to stay off social media to ward off trouble. In the note, police “advised’ women to avoid posting their photos on social networking sites stating that it could be misused by mischief mongers. Further, it encouraged victims to contact Cyber Crime Police to lodge complaint.

“For a lot of women, social media gives them an identity in the current situation. Many women expressing their talents through social media. It has given self-confidence for them. But such instruction from police put them on the back foot,” said Selvi, Coordinator of Manithi, Chennai-based women’s organization.